Car stolen with 3-year-old inside in Oak Park, found 15 minutes later

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A car was stolen with a child inside Tuesday evening in Oak Park.

At 7:35 p.m., the owner of a car called police and reported parking the car and leaving it running at Lake Street and Oak Park Avenue – with the 3-year-old inside.

Someone stole the car, but it was located within 15 minutes in then 200 block of Madison Street, with the child inside, Oak Park police said.

The child was safely returned to their parent, police said. No one is custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Park police at (708) 386-3800. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling (708) 434-1636, or going to www.oak-park.us/crimetip.