Car speeds off during traffic stop, runs over officer's foot on Chicago's South Side

An officer's foot was run over when a car sped off during a traffic stop in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood.

Police said at 8:24 p.m., officers in a marked squad car saw the driver of a gray sedan commit an unspecified traffic violation near 57th and State streets. The officers pulled over the car and approached.

The car, driven by a woman with a man as a passenger, sped off north on State Street and hit an officer on the foot, police said.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

The offending vehicle sped off, but ended up rear-ending a black sport-utility vehicle about four miles to the near 26th and State streets, police said. The crash flipped over the SUV and left it upside-down.

The woman was taken into police custody, and was also taken to Insight Hospital and Medical Center in fair condition, police said. The passenger who had been with her was also taken into custody, police said.

Citations and charges were pending Thursday morning.