Car slams into tree, disrupts traffic on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Chicago's South Side

Car plows into tree on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A car crashed into a tree late Tuesday afternoon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Bronzeville.

The crash happened on the southbound Drive near 31st Street.

All but one of the southbound lanes were blocked at the scene, and two northbound lanes were also blocked.

It was not immediately learned how many people were hurt, but more than one ambulance and other fire equipment were on the scene.

Police warned people to avoid the area.