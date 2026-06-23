Car slams into house in Crown Point, Indiana, after apparent medical emergency

A car slammed into a home in Crown Point, Indiana, after the driver apparently suffered a medical emergency Tuesday.

Crown Point fire officials said first responders were called to the 300 block of South Main Street around 8:40 a.m. after reports of a car crashing into a house.

When they got there, they found the driver appeared to have had a medical emergency. The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment, fire officials said.

People were inside the home at the time but none were hurt, officials said. The condition of the home is being assessed and no further information was immediately available.