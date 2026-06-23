Watch CBS News
Local News

Car slams into house in Crown Point, Indiana, after apparent medical emergency

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A car slammed into a home in Crown Point, Indiana, after the driver apparently suffered a medical emergency Tuesday.

Crown Point fire officials said first responders were called to the 300 block of South Main Street around 8:40 a.m. after reports of a car crashing into a house.

When they got there, they found the driver appeared to have had a medical emergency. The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment, fire officials said.

People were inside the home at the time but none were hurt, officials said. The condition of the home is being assessed and no further information was immediately available. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue