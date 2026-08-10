Car rolls over in crash in Chicago's Belmont Cragin community

A car was left rolled over completely on its side early Monday after a crash with another vehicle in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Police said at 1:19 a.m., a 23-year-old man was driving a Ford van south on Central Avenue at Fullerton Avenue and ran a red light. He struck a Honda Accord that a 44-year-old man was driving west on Fullerton Avenue.

The Ford van went on to hit a pole and was seen overturned at the scene.

The driver of the Ford van suffered unspecified injuries and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in good condition. He was also cited for running a red light, damaging city property, and driving an uninsured vehicle.

The driver of the Honda Accord was cited for driving an uninsured vehicle too, police said.

Both roads were open by 5 a.m.