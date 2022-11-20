Watch CBS News
Local News

Car in Albany Park partially swallowed by sinkhole

/ CBS Chicago

Car in Albany Park partially swallowed by sinkhole
Car in Albany Park partially swallowed by sinkhole 01:00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a rough morning for one Albany Park man as e walked outside to see his car partially swallowed by a sinkole. 

It appened in the 5000 block of North Lawndale. 

Owner Jim DeWan says city crews ad been working on that block since last spring and did more work this week. 

Adding to the headache, Dewan says the city wasn't willing to help im get his car out. 

They were eventually able to get a private tow truck to get taht car out of the sinkhole. 

DeWan believes a water pipe may have burst under the street, causing the sinkhole. 

CBS 2 was waiting Saturday for someone with the city to confirm that. 

First published on November 20, 2022 / 12:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.