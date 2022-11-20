Car in Albany Park partially swallowed by sinkhole

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a rough morning for one Albany Park man as e walked outside to see his car partially swallowed by a sinkole.

It appened in the 5000 block of North Lawndale.

Owner Jim DeWan says city crews ad been working on that block since last spring and did more work this week.

Adding to the headache, Dewan says the city wasn't willing to help im get his car out.

They were eventually able to get a private tow truck to get taht car out of the sinkhole.

DeWan believes a water pipe may have burst under the street, causing the sinkhole.

CBS 2 was waiting Saturday for someone with the city to confirm that.