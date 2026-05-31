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Car hits, kills pedestrian on Eisenhower Expressway on Chicago's West Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Tim Jacobi

/ CBS Chicago

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A car hit and killed a pedestrian on the Eisenhower Expressway on Chicago's West Side early Sunday morning.

At 3:10 a.m., a car hit a pedestrian on the westbound Eisenhower (I-290) at Pulaski Road, according to Illinois State Police.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Following the incident, the two right lanes and the ramp from Independence Boulevard to the westbound Eisenhower were closed. All lanes reopened at 6:48 a.m.

Further details, including why the pedestrian was out of a vehicle on the expressway, were not immediately available.

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