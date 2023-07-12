Watch CBS News
Speeding car hits Chicago firetruck after running red light in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A speeding car ran a red light and slammed into a Chicago Fire Department engine in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The crash took place just before 11:30 p.m. near 79th Street and Prairie Avenue. 

Police said five CFD members were taken to a local hospital in good condition. 

The man driving the car will be issued traffic citations.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 6:31 AM

