Speeding car hits Chicago firetruck after running red light in Grand Crossing
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A speeding car ran a red light and slammed into a Chicago Fire Department engine in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
The crash took place just before 11:30 p.m. near 79th Street and Prairie Avenue.
Police said five CFD members were taken to a local hospital in good condition.
The man driving the car will be issued traffic citations.
