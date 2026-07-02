Car hit by Metra train in Chicago's Brainerd community, driver hospitalized

A driver was hospitalized Thursday after a car was hit by a Metra train in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood.

Metra said the accident happened around 10:15 a.m. at 90th Street and Hermitage Avenue, along the Beverly branch of the Rock Island Line.

Metra said the driver went around the gates and ignored the flashing lights at the train crossing.

The driver went to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with non-life-threatening injuries.