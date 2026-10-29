Some drivers were alarmed early Thursday morning when a car caught fire just off the Eisenhower Expressway in Maywood, Illinois.

The Chevrolet coupe was engulfed in flames at 7 a.m. in the parking lot of the Eisenhower Tower, at 1701 First Ave. in Maywood.

Maywood fire Chief Craig Bronaugh said the car burned down to its raw materials, resulting in the release of some argon, which Bronaugh said may have brought extra worry to onlookers.

Argon, however is a noble gas does usually does not react with other elements, and is nonflammable.

Bronaugh wrote that the fire was extinguished without incident. The cause was not immediately available.ailable.