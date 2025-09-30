Car crashes into loading dock at Soldier Field

A car crashed into a wall Tuesday afternoon in a loading dock outside Soldier Field along the Chicago lakefront.

It appeared the SUV crashed into the wall after leaving the elevated loading dock outside the stadium, smashing its radiator.

Police have not provided any information on the crash, but the Chicago Fire Department confirmed a female patient was taken to the hospital after the crash.

A trail of what appeared to be orange coolant dye could be seen on the ground from where the car came to a stop to the elevated loading dock area.