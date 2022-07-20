Watch CBS News
Car crashes into Dunkin Donuts in Little Village

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car crashed into a Dunkin Donuts in Little Village Wednesday morning. 

The Chicago Fire Department said the incident took place in the 2300 block of West Cermak Road around 1:10 a.m. Three people inside the car fled the scene on foot. 

No injuries were reported, but the building was heavily damaged. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 

First published on July 20, 2022 / 7:00 AM

