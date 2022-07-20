Car crashes into Dunkin Donuts in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car crashed into a Dunkin Donuts in Little Village Wednesday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department said the incident took place in the 2300 block of West Cermak Road around 1:10 a.m. Three people inside the car fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported, but the building was heavily damaged.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.