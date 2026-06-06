3 injured when car crashes into Chipotle on Southwest Side of Chicago

Three people were injured when a car crashed into a Chipotle restaurant on Saturday afternoon in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side of Chicago.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Pulaski Road. Video from the Citizen app showed paramedics treating at least one child outside the restaurant's broken windows.

Chicago Fire Department officials said three people were taken to hospitals, two of them in fair to serious condition and one in serious to critical condition.

Police did not immediately provide further information on the crash.