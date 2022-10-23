Watch CBS News
1 dead, 3 hospitalized in Chatham after car crashes into bus stop

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating a traffic crash in Chatham that left one person dead and three others hurt Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the 7900 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 11:18 a.m.

Preliminary information says a car was traveling northbound when it struck a bus stop.

A man, 57, was pronounced dead on the scene. Two women, 23 and 64, and a man of unknown age were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in unknown conditions.

Police says a suspect was placed into custody and charges are pending,

No further information was immediately available. 

