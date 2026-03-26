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Car crashes into house and flips near Crown Point, Indiana

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Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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The Lake County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office said a driver was hospitalized after a car crashed into a house and flipped over near Crown Point Wednesday evening.

Officials said just after 5 p.m., officers responded to a crash at 129th and Tyler just south of Crown Point. When they arrived they found a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV that had veered off the road, crashed into a house and rolled over.

The impact left a hole in the front of the home, police said. No one was home at the time.

Police believe the driver, a 69-year-old woman from Cedar Lake, may have had a medical episode that caused the crash. She was the only person in the SUV.

The driver was taken to a local hospital where her condition stabilized. An investigation is ongoing and no charges have yet been filed. 

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