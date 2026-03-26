Car crashes into house and flips near Crown Point, Indiana

The Lake County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office said a driver was hospitalized after a car crashed into a house and flipped over near Crown Point Wednesday evening.

Officials said just after 5 p.m., officers responded to a crash at 129th and Tyler just south of Crown Point. When they arrived they found a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV that had veered off the road, crashed into a house and rolled over.

The impact left a hole in the front of the home, police said. No one was home at the time.

Police believe the driver, a 69-year-old woman from Cedar Lake, may have had a medical episode that caused the crash. She was the only person in the SUV.

The driver was taken to a local hospital where her condition stabilized. An investigation is ongoing and no charges have yet been filed.