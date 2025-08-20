Watch CBS News
Car crashes into Great Clips salon in Evanston, Illinois

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

CBS Chicago

A car crashed into a Great Clips hair salon Wednesday morning in Evanston, Illinois.

Police said, around 10 a.m., a 2013 Subaru Forester crashed into the Great Clips at 2432 Main St.

The 84-year-old woman who was driving the car was parking to go into the salon when she accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake and crashed into the entrance.

No one was injured in the crash, and the building did not sustain any structural damage.

Police said the building was closed after the crash while crews board up the damaged windows and door.

