Car crashes into American Science & Surplus store in Geneva, Illinois

A car crashed into the American Science & Surplus store Monday afternoon in Geneva in Chicago's far western suburbs.

Store employees confirmed the car crashed into the building shortly after 1 p.m.

No one was injured, including the driver, who apparently stepped on the car's accelerator instead of the brake.

"We just want to let everyone know, everyone is OKAY! It was very scary. We will pick up the pieces and get back to 'normal,'" the store said in a Facebook post.

The crash damaged several glass walls of the building, as well as several pieces of merchandise inside.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Geneva police for further information.

The store is one of two American Science & Surplus stores still open as employee-owned businesses after the flagship store in Park Ridge closed at the end of September.