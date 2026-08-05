Indiana man sentenced to life in prison for deadly 2025 mass shooting at Hammond bar

An Indiana man will be sentenced to life in prison without parole, after he pleaded guilty to killing two people and seriously wounding three others in a mass shooting in Hammond last year.

Caprice Edward Cashaw, of Merrillville, agreed to plead guilty on Tuesday to two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Under the plea agreement, he will be sentenced to life without parole for each murder conviction and 40 years for each attempted murder conviction, with the sentences to be served concurrently.

Prosecutors said Cashaw got into a domestic dispute at the Portside Pub in Hammond on March 30, 2025, when several people tried to help the victim.

Cashaw then started shooting, killing Lorraine Reyna, 58, and Paul Olivares, 25, and wounding three other people.

Police said Reyna and Olivares were trying to defuse the situation when Cashaw shot them.

A formal sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 16.