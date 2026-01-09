McMichael and Ovechkin score as the Capitals beat the depleted Blackhawks 5-1

Connor McMichael had a goal and an assist, and the Washington Capitals snapped Chicago's four-game win streak with a 5-1 over the depleted Blackhawks on Friday night.

Alex Ovechkin, Anthony Beauvillier, Ethen Frank and Justin Sourdif also scored for Washington, which had lost three of four. John Carlson and Martin Fehervary each had two assists, and Logan Thompson made 23 saves.

Connor Bedard returned for Chicago after being sidelined by a shoulder injury, but the Blackhawks were hit hard by an illness going around the locker room. Goaltenders Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom were scratched, along with forward Ilya Mikheyev and defenseman Louis Crevier.

Oliver Moore scored for Chicago, which beat Washington 3-2 in a shootout last weekend. Drew Commesso made 19 saves in his second career NHL start.

Bedard skated for more than 17 minutes. The Blackhawks went 5-6-1 while he was out.

The Capitals grabbed control with three goals in the first period. Beauvillier tipped home a great pass from Fehervary at 4:03, and a streaking McMichael slipped a shot between Commesso's legs at 15:07. Frank added his seventh of the season with 1:06 left.

Moore scored on a power play 8:48 into the second, but Sourdif made it 4-1 when he finished a goalmouth scramble at 12:38. Sourdif has six goals in his last six games and nine this season overall.

Ovechkin added his 19th goal in the third, beating Commesso through the goaltender's legs at 13:33. The 40-year-old winger has four goals in his last three games and 916 for his career. He has scored on 187 different goaltenders — increasing his NHL record.

The Capitals visit Nashville on Sunday night.

The Blackhawks are at the Predators on Saturday night.

