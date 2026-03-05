Capital One laying off more than 1,100 workers at former Discover headquarters in Illinois

Capital One is laying off more than 1,100 workers at the former Discover headquarters in north suburban Riverwoods.

"As part of our continued journey to integrate Discover with Capital One, we announced the difficult decision to eliminate some Discover associate roles across the organization," a Capital One spokesperson said in a statement.

The Virginia-based company said the layoffs include 532 people who work at the Riverwoods facility, 69 Illinois residents who work remotely, and 538 remote workers from outside Illinois who report to the Riverwoods office.

"Our focus right now is on fully supporting our colleagues impacted by this change. We provided at least 60 days of notice to impacted employees and we are providing comprehensive career transition support, including enhanced severance, benefits, and outplacement resources," a spokesperson said.

It's the second wave of layoffs since Capital One's $50 billion acquisition of Discover last year. Last year, nearly 600 workers were laid off.

In 2024, Capital One announced it was acquiring Discover for $35 million, and the purchase was completed last May.