Canvas outage hits Northwestern, University of Chicago, University of Illinois and more

A nationwide Canvas outage has been reported, and is impacting schools in the Chicago area, including Northwestern University, the University of Chicago, UIC and the University of Illinois.

Universities across the country have reported an outage impacting Canvas, the online learning platform used by students and teachers alike for assignments, grading and more. In the Chicago area, multiple colleges have notified their student bodies about the platform being down.

The University of Illinois sent out an email to faculty, staff and students, writing in part, "Canvas, our learning management system, is offline due to an ongoing cybersecurity incident."

They said they are awaiting more information from Canvas' parent company regarding when the service may be available again. Course materials will be unavailable until then, the university said.

The University of Chicago had a banner across their IT services website informing students and staff about the disruption, which read, "Infrastructure, the provider of Canvas, is currently experiencing a disruption, and the University has disabled the Canvas login."

They direct people to their IT Services status page, where a red box titled "Canvas Outage" also says Infrasturcture is experiencing a cybersecurity incident and that Canvas login has been disabled until the service is available again.

Northwestern tweeted about the outage, writing, "We are monitoring an issue affecting Canvas. Instructure is aware of the issue and is investigating it. We can confirm that other institutions are also impacted. Details will be posted as available on the Status of University IT Services web page."

Infrastructure and Canvas have not yet commented on their social media pages about the outage.

Further information was not immediately available. How long the outage would last was not immediately clear.