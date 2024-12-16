Candy maker goes from childhood passion to opening first facility in Libertyville, Illinois

Candy maker opens first facility since starting in his childhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sweet treats are a big part of the holiday season, but a candymaker in Libertyville, Illinois, who's been fascinated by candy for most of his young life, just expanded into his own facility for the first time.

Although Shane Wimmer, 21, began making candy as a kid and has only been making his signature caramels at his Libertyville facility for about four months, he's been creating candy for over a decade.

"Something about the challenge for me, that's why I started it originally," he said. "Candy, chocolate always seemed so technical and difficult, and I guess I've always loved to challenge myself."

It started when he was 8 years old and saw a candy maker on TV.

"In the same night, I had my mom take me to the grocery store, but the ingredients and I made my first batch of caramel. So that's the very day I got started," he said.

Once he saw friends and family members enjoying them, he was hooked. So, he kept going.

"Seeing them enjoy it is the other half to me," he said.

First, he began selling his candy during the holidays. He then started going to farmers' markets.

"His product was great, but I thought it was just a whatever. He was going to outgrow it, fast," said Joanna Wimmer, mother.

Shane didn't outgrow it. In fact, after high school, he studied as an apprentice to a legendary French candymaker.

"It was only three months, but the amount I learned there. I mean, every single day was work work work," he said.

In August, he moved his company, Gourminis, to his own facility for the first time, where, he says, the magic all starts.

That's just the beginning, as Wimmer has some sweet plans for the future.

"I think the goal is to continue to grow it but also keep my passion alive. As long as I keep creating products, pushing myself, and testing my abilities, then yes. That's what keeps it fresh for me," he said.

The name Gourminis is a play on the word gourmet. Wimmer got the name when he was a kid making candy in the family kitchen. His mother would bring the candy to work, and a co-worker nicknamed him the Gourmini.