Candlelight vigil held for mother fatally stabbed in Downers Grove

Seven months after the brutal killing of a pregnant Downers Grove woman, family and friends gathered to celebrate her life.

Eliza Nickole Morales was stabbed to death back in January along with her unborn child.

Prosecutors say the man now charged in the case was unhappy with a truck he bought from Morales' husband, so he came to their home, stabbed Morales, then set the apartment on fire.

During a candlelight vigil this evening, relatives remembered her as a devoted wife, mother, daughter and sister.

The family says they are struggling to cope with the loss of Morales' unborn daughter, Xochitl, too.

They plan to keep their memories alive for her surviving daughter.