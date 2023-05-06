Watch CBS News
Sports

Cancer-free Liam Hendriks returns makes minor-league return to mound

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS) -- The Liam Hendriks comeback continues.

He threw nine pitches seventh inning in his first minor league rehab outing with Triple-A Charlotte - this just five months removed from his cancer diagnosis.

Hendriks says his wife helped him realize why his comeback means so much to so many people.

"It's more about you overcoming something extreme and then what you getting back on the mound so quickly represents to a lot of people who are going through this right now," Hendriks said, "and that's something that you really have to reflect on, because it's a lot bigger than just me."

The Charlotte Knights lost 2-0 to the Gwinnett Stripers – but Hendriks did strike out one hitter.

Hendriks said he first noticed lumps in his neck last June, and ultimately growths in his hips were larger - eventually leading to a Stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis in December.

Hendriks said it was tough going through four rounds of chemotherapy. But he now has a clean bill of health.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 5, 2023 / 11:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.