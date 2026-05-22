Canadian teen charged with setting Kane County Cougars independent league baseball team's bus on fire

Police in Winnipeg, Canada, said a 15-year-old girl has been arrested and charged for setting the team bus for an independent league baseball team from Kane County, Illinois, on fire.

Winnipeg police said they responded to a call at 1:50 a.m. reporting an out of town team's tour bus was full engulfed in flames while parked outside of Goldeyes Stadium on Portage Avenue.

The bus belonged to the Kane County Cougars, an American Association of Professional Baseball team based in Geneva, who were playing the Winnipeg Goldeyes. Police said the bus was parked outside the stadium after hours.

The entire bus and its contents were destroyed, Winnipeg police said, but there were no injuries reported. The Cougars said the bus was a charter bus, and some of the team's gear and personal property was destroyed in the fire.

A nearby bystander saw someone inside the bus and helped them get out, police said. When police arrived, they took two teenagers into custody. The fire was put out by the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

A 15-year-old girl is now charged with arson causing damage to property and possession of incendiary material.

Winnipeg police said she was released on an undertaking into "the custody of a responsible adult."

An undertaking is a legal promise made under Canadian law by a party in a legal proceeding to appear in court on a specific date and abide by specific conditions. Police did not detail any conditions that were laid out for the teen.

The Cougars said the Goldeyes helped get another bus to take the team from Winnipeg to Fargo, North Dakota, for their games this weekend against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. The Cougars said their Iowa-based bus company, Windstar, is sending a bus to Fargo to take the team home to Geneva on Sunday night.