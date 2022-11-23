Woman shoots attempted carjacker in head before being shot by offender in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman shot a man attempting to carjacker before she was shot by an offender in Calumet Heights early Wednesday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., a 23-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car, near 89th and Kenwood, when four men in a black sedan approached her. Police said one of the men showed a handgun and tried to open the car door.

Police said the woman, who has a concealed carry license shot him in the head.

He in the hospital in critical condition.

When she got out of her car and tried to run away from the other suspects, one of them shot her in the arm.

She was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

Police said the other suspects ran away.

No arrests have been made.