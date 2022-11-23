Watch CBS News
Man shot, killed inside stolen Kia in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man died after being found shot int he chest inside a stolen car in Chatham. 

Chicago police said  the man was first found alive in the passenger seat of a black Kia Rio, near 80th Street and King Drive, just after two this morning.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but later died from his wounds.

Police are searching for the shooter. 

