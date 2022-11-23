Man shot, killed inside stolen Kia in Chatham
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man died after being found shot int he chest inside a stolen car in Chatham.
Chicago police said the man was first found alive in the passenger seat of a black Kia Rio, near 80th Street and King Drive, just after two this morning.
He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but later died from his wounds.
Police are searching for the shooter.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.