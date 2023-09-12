Students in Calumet Heights honor heroes of 9/11

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A younger generation is learning the importance of Sept. 11 and the sacrifices made that day.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spent the day with kids in Calumet Heights.

From patriotic songs to recited poems...

"Firemen ran to help, policemen ran to help."

The Thomas Hoyne Elementary School kids are learning what happened on September 11, 2001, a historic, tragic day.

"Initially, it was all about the memorial, right? Just paying homage to those who gave their lives and recognizing the people who lost their lives in the tragedy. But then it sort of evolved into the resilience of the people," said Principal Michale Hinton.

It's hard to believe it's been 22 years since the attacks killed nearly 3,000 people.

Principal Michael Hinton said physical education teacher Paulette Franklin came up with the red bandana games and fun activities while honoring a man who wore a red bandana and risked his life to save others on 9/11.

She started this eight years ago because she had a relative killed while working in the Twin Towers.

"I think about my students, how they would have felt if they went home and their dad or mom was killed that day. So we just wanted to show respect and make sure that we remember," Franklin said.

"I like that she does this because it's very great to remember the lives that were lost," said sixth-grader Cassie Adams.

Although none of these kids were born when tragedy struck America on September 11, 2001, they learned about their history and never forget.

"They went to their office, and they worked with pride on this day when a part of America died."

The students honored first responders and veterans, like Cassie Adams's grandfather and Coast Guard veteran, Stephen Adams.

"It brought a lot of joy to my heart and tears to my eyes, for real. They were really, really spot on," Adams said.

Students ended the day with relay games and entertainment from the Jesse White Tumblers.