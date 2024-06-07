Calumet Fisheries reopening Saturday, seven months after fire at iconic Chicago restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The grills at a beloved South Side seafood restaurant are heating up again this weekend, months after a devastating fire.

Calumet Fisheries, housed inside a small shack along the 95th Street bridge over the Calumet River, will reopen on Saturday.

The restaurant has been closed since a fire tore through the building on Nov. 21. The Chicago Fire Department deemed the fire an accident due to an electrical issue.

The owner said, while guests will notice a new interior and menu board after months of repairs and renovations, their famous recipes will always stay the same.

Calumet Fisheries is known for smoking its own food on site. It was first opened by brothers-in-law Sid Kotlick and Len Toll in 1948.

The famous sign on the side of the building advertises, "Finest french-fried shrimp, smelt fish, chips, oysters, catfish, smoked fish, chubs, salmon, sturgeon, trout, sable, eel."

Another sign out front displays a caricature of the John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd as the Blues Brothers. Calumet Fisheries did not actually appear in "The Blues Brothers" movie, but the smokehouse did host the movie crew during filming in the summer of 1979, when they used the 95th Street Bridge for a famous bridge jump scene.

Calumet Fisheries also appeared on the late Anthony Bourdain's "No Reservations" and WTTW-Channel 11's "Check Please!" and also received The American Classic Award from the James Beard Foundation. A caricature of Bourdain and the James Beard award also appear on the sign with the Blues Brothers.