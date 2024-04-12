Teen charged in fatal shooting on expressway in Chicago's south suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting last month on a Chicago area expressway.

Illinois State Police said, around 6:10 p.m. on March 16, troopers responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway near 170th Street in Lansing.

Troopers discovered the driver of a blue Infiniti SUV had crashed on the Bishop Ford Freeway after he had been shot earlier in the northbound lanes of the Calumet Expressway (Illinois Route 394) near Thornton Lansing Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said an investigation led to a 17-year-old suspect from Lynwood. The boy has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, and was being held at the Riverdale police station ahead of his first court appearance. Police did not release the boy's name due to his age.