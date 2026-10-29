Calumet City Mayor Jones hospitalized after suffering minor stroke

Calumet City Mayor and Illinois State Representative Thaddeus Jones suffered a minor stroke on Monday, his spokesperson confirmed.

The mayor's spokesperson said Jones is being treated at Northwestern Hospital after experiencing "physical complications" while he was working from home.

After testing, doctors determined Jones suffered a minor stroke and will remain hospitalized for a few days as he works to recover.

"The mayor has his wife, Saprina Jones, and two sons by his side. He is walking, talking, and performing light work duties, including meeting with the Calumet City Police Chief and Chief Administrator," His spokesperson said. "Doctors have informed the mayor that his prognosis is good and he is expected to make a complete recovery."

Jones was elected mayor of Calumet City in 2021. He is also serving in the Illinois 29th State House District.