20 Cal's Angels cyclists finish 5-day CUREage Ride for pediatric cancer research

After a five-day ride for a good cause, 20 Cal's Angels cyclists have completed the 8th annual CUREage Ride on Saturday afternoon.

The cyclists left the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago on Tuesday and rode through Illinois and Wisconsin before stopping at Pollyanna Brewing Company in St. Charles.

The ride helped raise money for pediatric cancer research.

The organization was founded in memory of Cal Sutter, who was diagnosed with high-risk acute myeloid leukemia in 2005 and died in August 2006 at age 13. This year marks 20 years since his passing.

So far, they have raised over $235,000 of their $400,000 goal.

The organization is still accepting donations. To do so, visit the Cal's Angels website.

The video above is from a previous report.