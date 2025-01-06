Woman calls for body cam footage after boyfriend shot to death by officers in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman whose boyfriend was shot to death by police officers in the Little Village neighborhood last week is calling for answers. She called them for help, but when they arrived, police claimed the man lunged at officers with a knife.

Charlotta Pritchett said he was having a mental health issue, and police used excessive force when they responded to the Albany Terrace Apartments senior building early Friday morning. His family said that, according to the Medical Examiner, he was shot 28 times, and they want to know why.

"Before I can get out of the chair to say, hey, I'm the lady who called. I didn't get a chance to get to the door when we heard this enormous amount of gunfire, at least 35 or 40 rounds," Pritchett said.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Friday morning, Pritchett called the police asking for help with her boyfriend, who was holding a knife. They arrived on the sixth floor of the Chicago Housing Authority building minutes later. That's when the Chicago Police Department said officers knocked on an apartment door and were confronted by a man who pulled out a knife and lunged at officers.

The department said the officers fired their weapons, hitting the man, identified as Timothy Glaze, 58, several times. But Pritchett says her boyfriend, who was suffering from several forms of cancer and having a mental health episode, posed no danger to her and just wanted help de-escalating the issue.

Pritchett and other members of her community want the body camera video from the incident released within the next 10 days. They also want to know why a mental health crisis team was not sent and why he was shot so many times.

Last week, CBS News Chicago uncovered a current order of protection between Pritchett and Glaze. Pritchett acknowledged the history of domestic violence but said Glaze needed her help in this particular situation.

"And I just want to say to anyone out there that has a mental disability or a mental breakdown, don't say the word "knife" when you call 911. I don't want to call 911 ever again in my life because it took his life, and that's not what it's supposed to do," she said.

"We want to make sure that there's policy in place when the police answers to calls like senior homes, like mental health institutions, for them to understand that there's a crisis," said Baltazar Enriquez, Little Village Community Council.

In response to calls for that body camera video to be released, COPA said on Monday that materials related to this incident would be posted to COPA's website in accordance with the City's Video Release Policy within 60 days unless prohibited by a court order. They usually strive for under 45 days.