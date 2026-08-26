Residents calls for speed limits during Fox Waterway Agency board meeting after deadly boat crash

Boaters and residents packed a room at the Fox River Agency on Wednesday night, pleading for ways to make the Chain O'Lakes safer.

It comes after Magdalena Jablonska, 48, was killed when a boat traveling at high speed hit her last month on the Fox River.

Richard Stevenson, 45, from Lisle, was indicted with first-degree murder, aggravated DUI, and operating a watercraft under the influence.

There were no votes during Wednesday night's meeting, but instead, it was a way to hear what people on the lakes want to implement to make the area safer before another life is lost.

Dozens of people who live on the Chain O'Lakes brought their concerns to the agency's board of directors. Many suggest switching up or putting in new "No Wake" zones, controlling boats with high horsepower and implementing a speed limit.

Currently, there are none on the lake except at night.

The day Jablonska was killed, prosecutors say Stevenson was traveling over 70 miles per hour with a three-engine pontoon.

The agency's chairman told attendees people saw him speeding before the crash, but never called law enforcement. Boaters, however, say it's difficult to report those incidents among a slew of other concerns.

"If I can't get a tag number, I was told that a report couldn't be taken," said Lindsey Becker.

"Today, as a school bus driver, I drove through a neighborhood and I saw a customized boat with four high-powered horsepower engines on the back of it," said Kevin Falco.

"There needs to be a speed limit. There needs to be a noise ordinance," said Jim Kelly.

Wednesday's meeting was the first of many steps. The board still must hold a public hearing and go through law enforcement before making any changes.

The Marine Corps is also doing a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of Jablonska, who served as a Marine, at the McHenry Dam next month.