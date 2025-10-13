Caleb Williams vs. Jayden Daniels rematch set for Monday night as Bears visit Commanders

The wait is almost over to see Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels duke it out for the second time in their NFL careers.

The top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft will face off for the second time in their careers on Monday night in Washington.

The Bears will try and improve to 3-2 this season and change how things have gone for them after a break in the schedule. Over last decade, the Bears have a 1-10 record following the bye week.

Last season, the game coming out of the bye week also was against the Commanders, and ended with Daniels completing a Hail Mary pass to win the game.

The Commanders went on to compete in the NFC Championship game, while the Bears lost 10 straight games.

But that was then, and Monday night is an opportunity for the second=year quarterbacks from the same draft class to take a step forward, by getting a win.

"The situation always helps," Williams said. "Those guys are hard workers, all those guys. You wouldn't be in this position, because talent does run out at some point. So you've got to work hard and figure out ways to be better, and not be okay with just being where you were at coming out of college. And I think those guys have done a good job. I think they're all going to do a good job, myself included, but having the right situation I think always does help."

Bears head coach Ben Johnson said he thinks the 2024 NFL Draft class was one of the strongest in recent history.

"Caleb, obviously felt highly about him; you know, part of the reason why I wanted to come here, and I haven't been disappointed with him whatsoever. He continues to get better; elite arm strength, the ability to extend plays. I don't think a whole lot differently for Jayden. Jayden's extremely accurate. He is so dynamic with his legs, and he hurts teams so much on the ground as well. So I think there are probably a lot of similarities. I think these are two ascending quarterbacks in this league, and I think we're going to be talking about them a lot in the future."

The Bears and commanders kick off Monday night at 7:15 p.m. in Washington.