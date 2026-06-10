CAIR-Chicago urges Concordia University to cancel conference, says speakers are Islamophobic

The Chicago office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is urging Concordia University to cancel an upcoming conference.

CAIR said the event would give a platform to two speakers it says are Islamophobic.

Megan Basham and Robert Spencer are two of the seven speakers set to appear at the Issues, Etc. "Making the Case" conference on Friday and Saturday at Concordia in River Forest, Illinois.

Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch, which he has operated since 2003. He is also the cofounder along with Pamela Geller of Stop Islamization of America.

Basham is a culture reporter for the conservative The Daily Wire who has been accused of promoting anti-Muslim ideas.

"CAIR-Chicago acknowledges that speakers with different political, religious, and ideological views may be invited to speak at universities. However, a climate of hostility and violence is becoming increasingly prevalent for Muslim, Arab, immigrant, and other minority groups," CAIR-Chicago said in a statement. "Just a few weeks ago, a hate crime at the Islamic Center of San Diego took the lives of three people, terrorizing the community and leaving Muslims across the country fearing for their safety."

CAIR-Chicago is calling for Concordia to reverse its decision before the speaking series kicks off.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Concordia about CAIR's claims, and was waiting to hear back Wednesday.