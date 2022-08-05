CHICAGO (CBS) – It's time to break out your cosplays as the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) returns this weekend to McCormick Place.

The annual event opened for the weekend and features all things comic books, movies, video games, and anime.

There will also be autograph booths, merchandise, and competitions. Fans told us it was hard to contain their excitement.

"Stayed up all night because I was so excited to be here. so excited to experience things I really like," said Ryland Roberts.

"It brings everybody together in a way we haven't been able to come together in a few years. I think it really helps a lot of us mentally. It's just a great thing for our community right now, and hopefully, we can keep doing it," said Tyler Whitton.

Fans were spotted in their favorite fan gear but some went the extra mile -- arriving in full costumes from elves and hobbits to Jedi's and superheroes and even Scooby Doo.

The convention runs through Sunday. If you want to get an up-close look at all the happenings tickets can be purchased inside the convention, or through the C2E2 website.