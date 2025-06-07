By The Hand Club For Kids hosts annual 50-mile "Bike Across Chicago"

Dozens of bicyclists strapped on their helmets for a good cause on Saturday in Chicago.

More than 50 riders joined the 7th annual "Bike Across Chicago," a 50-mile bike ride across the city, organized by the nonprofit By The Hand Club For Kids, which provides after-school programming for students.

The ride started in Cabrini Green and made stops at all six of By The Hand Club For Kids locations across the city.

The organization provides tutoring, mentoring, and other after-school services to thousands of students in underserved communities in Chicago.

"We are showing the kids in Chicago that we're committed to helping them having an abundant life," said Illinois state Rep. La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago).

The ride ended in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side. This was the fifth year Ford has joined in to help raise money.