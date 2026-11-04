Police investigating 6 business burglaries on same street in Rogers Park

At least six businesses were broken into on the same street in Rogers Park overnight.

Video from Clark Street near Touhy Avenue shows shattered glass and damaged cash registers.

In one of the incidents, Chicago police said a group of up to four poeple broke the front glass window of a business in the 7100 block of North Clark Street just after 3 a.m. Police said the group did not take anything from the business.

Police said the group fled the scene in a silver car.

Managers at both China Spring and China Gourmet confirmed cash was taken from their restaurants during the break-ins. Surveillance video from China Gourmet captured two people inside the restaurant.

China Gourmet

Area Three detectives are investigating.