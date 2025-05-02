17 kids, 1 adult injured in bus crash on Chicago's Southwest Side

Over a dozen kids were injured in a crash involving a bus on Chicago's Southwest Side on Friday morning.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the crash involving the bus took place at 111th Street and Pulaski Road.

Chicago fire officials said 17 children and one adult were injured. The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the people injured are in good condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.