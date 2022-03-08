Watch CBS News

Search on for two drivers who hit, killed teenage boy and kept going in Burr Ridge

Burr Ridge Police Search For Drivers In Hit-And-Run That Killed Teen 00:18

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Burr Ridge police were searching late Monday for two drivers who hit and killed a 16-year-old boy over the weekend - then kept driving.

Witnesses said the victim - identified as Alex Hunt - was walking across Route 83 near Central Avenue Saturday night around 9:20 p.m., when two he was first hit by a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle - possibly a Jeep with a model year between 2014 and 2018.

Hunt was then hit by another dark-colored SUV that might have been a Toyota with a model year between 2013 and 2015.

The first vehicle may have front-end damage, the second may have right-side damage.

Police are also looking for a dark-colored Acura SUV with Wisconsin plates that was leaving the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burr Ridge police at (630) 323-8181. The public can send information by texting anonymously to 888-777 - begin your message with the word "TIP" followed by "BRPDCRASH."

