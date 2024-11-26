Burglars target at least 3 businesses minutes apart on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Burglars targeted three businesses on the same street of Chicago's Southwest Side within minutes of each other early Tuesday morning.

According to police, a group of people broke the front glass doors to two businesses in the 4600 block of Kedzie Avenue around 4:50 a.m.

Police said the suspects forced entry, but it is unclear if anything was taken from either Brighton Park business. The offenders fled westbound in the white sedan.

CBS Chicago crews captured the damage at both businesses in the strip mall, La Michoacana and El Agave Marisco. Shattered glass from the windows and doors covered the sidewalk on Kedzie Avenue.

Minutes later, on the same street, police said a group broke the glass door of another business, Boost Mobile in Gage Park.

Police confirmed the burglars took merchandise from the store on the 5100 block of South Kedzie Avneue and left the scene in a white sedan.

Police have not confirmed if the burglaries are connected.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.