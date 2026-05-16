Burglary suspect arrested after Cook County Sheriff's vehicle stolen

A burglary suspect was taken into custody after allegedly stealing a Cook County Sheriff's car on Saturday morning.

Chicago police said around 7:15 a.m., four men attempted to steal an ATM from a business in the before fleeing in a inside a Jeep SUV and hitting SUV in the 3100 block of S. California Ave.,

Police said the group got out of the SUV and three of the suspects were taken into custody. Police said guns were recovered from the scene.

Police said the fourth suspect pushed past the Cook County Sheriff's deputy and got into the deputy's vehicle. The suspect then hit the officer with the vehicle while trying to drive off, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody in the 7800 block of the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The Sheriff's deputy hit by the vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Area One detectives are investigating