Police investigating after burglary at Far North Side store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating a burglary at a store on the city's Far North Side early Thursday morning.

Police say they got a call just after midnight about a burglary, in the 7200 block of North Western Avenue in West Ridge.

They didn't see anyone there but noticed multiple things taken from the store. Shattered glass was left at the scene.

Witnesses say they saw two people running away from the scene.

No arrests were made.