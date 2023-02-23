Watch CBS News
Police investigating after burglary at Far North Side store

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Police investigating burglary at West Ridge store
Police investigating burglary at West Ridge store 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating a burglary at a store on the city's Far North Side early Thursday morning.

Police say they got a call just after midnight about a burglary, in the 7200 block of North Western Avenue in West Ridge.

They didn't see anyone there but noticed multiple things taken from the store. Shattered glass was left at the scene.

Witnesses say they saw two people running away from the scene.

No arrests were made.

First published on February 23, 2023 / 8:52 AM

