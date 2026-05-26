Burglars steal cash register from discount store in Chicago's Logan Square community

Three burglars broke into a discount store in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood early Tuesday and stole the cash register.

At 3:23 a.m., the burglars broke the front glass window at Jacky Shop 4 Less, at 3655 W. Diversey Ave. They entered and took the register, and surveillance video showed them trying and failing to take an ATM too.

The business owner confirmed with CBS News Chicago at the scene that estimated losses, between damage and money taken, amount to around $4,000.

The suspects fled the scene in a sport-utility vehicle headed west, police said.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Grand Central Area detectives were investigating.