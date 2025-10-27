Burglars steal ATMs from businesses in 2 Chicago neighborhoods

Burglars made off with ATMs after breaking into businesses in Chicago's Logan Square and Rogers Park neighborhoods early Monday morning.

At 2:58 a.m., police were called to Chicago's Hookah & CBD, at 1400 W. Devon Ave., where they found the front window shattered. Officers learned the ATM had been stolen.

Police said five burglars left the scene in a black sport-utility vehicle.

At 3:45 a.m., police were called to the Rosati's Pizza miles away at 2218 N. California Ave. Responding officers found the front glass window had been shattered, and the ATM had been stolen there too.

Further investigation determined the burglars also fled the scene of the Logan Square burglary in a black sport-utility vehicle.

No one was in custody in either incident Monday morning. Police have not specified whether they believe the burglaries are related.