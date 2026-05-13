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Crime

Burglars hit restaurant in Chicago's Printer's Row district

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Jessica Popowcer

/ CBS Chicago

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Chicago police on Wednesday morning were looking for two people who broke into a restaurant in Printer's Row in the South Loop.

At 5:23 a.m., the burglars broke into Reserv, at 744 S. Dearborn St. just off Polk Street.

Police said burglars broke a glass window to get inside the restaurant, but it was not known if they stole anything.

The burglars got away in a silver or gray sedan and fled east on Polk Street, police said.

Belmont Area detectives were investigating Wednesday morning.

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