Police issue alert about burglars striking on Near North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday issued a community alert about a pattern of burglaries to businesses on the Near North Side, from Lincoln Park to River North.
In each incident, the burglars broke into the business through a rear door or by smashing glass doors. The burglars then took property and off.
The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:
- Sunday, Dec. 25, during the afternoon hours, in the 1000 block of North Halsted Street, Goose Island.
- Thursday, Dec. 29, during the morning hours, in the 2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue, Lincoln Park.
- Saturday, Dec. 31, during the evening hours, in the 500 block of North Wells Street, River North.
- Tuesday, Jan. 17, during the morning hours, in the 900 block of West Webster Avenue, Lincoln Park.
- Thursday, Jan. 19, during the evening hours, in the 0-99 block of West Elm Street, Near North Side – twice.
- Tuesday, Jan. 24, during the morning hours, in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street, River North.
The suspects are two men wearing dark clothing and driving a gray sport-utility vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.
