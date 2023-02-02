Police issue alert about burglars striking on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday issued a community alert about a pattern of burglaries to businesses on the Near North Side, from Lincoln Park to River North.

In each incident, the burglars broke into the business through a rear door or by smashing glass doors. The burglars then took property and off.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

Sunday, Dec. 25, during the afternoon hours, in the 1000 block of North Halsted Street, Goose Island.

Thursday, Dec. 29, during the morning hours, in the 2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue, Lincoln Park.

Saturday, Dec. 31, during the evening hours, in the 500 block of North Wells Street, River North.

Tuesday, Jan. 17, during the morning hours, in the 900 block of West Webster Avenue, Lincoln Park.

Thursday, Jan. 19, during the evening hours, in the 0-99 block of West Elm Street, Near North Side – twice.

Tuesday, Jan. 24, during the morning hours, in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street, River North.

The suspects are two men wearing dark clothing and driving a gray sport-utility vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.