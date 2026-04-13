Burglars hit popular new restaurant, Brûlée, in Chicago's South Loop

Burglars struck a restaurant in the South Loop overnight Sunday night into Monday, forcing the restaurant to close for the day.

The burglars targeted Brûlée, at 2036 S. Michigan Ave., which opened just this past November.

"It's definitely disappointing to think that, you know, me and my team, we work hard. We come in here every single day, putting our best foot forward. Our staff comes in. People, you know, like, just providing that great service, that great food for their community," said chef and owner Emani Roberts, "so for this to happen, is just, it's sad. It's definitely sad."

Roberts said the burglars took the cash register — which had no cash in it, as the restaurant is a cashless business. But the burglars also caused noticeable damage.

"So for this to happen, and then they got the register with nothing in it, it's just like, you lose, you know?" she said.

On Instagram, Brûlée said it would be closed Monday to address the situation and ensure everything was safe and in order.

Roberts said Brûlée would reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

To the burglars, Roberts said: "Go get a job. Literally, go get a job and just stop."

Brûlée opened in November of last year, and is a nominee for Best New Restaurant in the Chicago Tribune Food Awards.

The restaurant specializes in Southern Elevated Brunch, Roberts said. The catfish and grits with the crawfish cream sauce is the hottest-selling item right now, she said.

Brûlée also offers jazz every Sunday.

Further information from Chicago police on the burglary was not immediately available.