Burglars crashed a sport-utility vehicle into a hot dog stand in Chicago's Lakeview community early Sunday, and stole the ATM.

The burglary happened at Redhot Ranch, located in a strip mall at 3057 N. Ashland Ave.

Police said at 5:05 a.m., someone crashed a black SUV into the restaurant, and then a group of people got out and stole the ATM.

The suspects loaded the AT<M into a different SUV, dark in color, and fled the scene.

Video from the scene showed the front entryway smashed in, cardboard boxes and other debris on the ground, and structural damage to the building. The black SUV remained at the scene with damage to its rear.

No one was in custody in the burglary Sunday morning. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.